Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,236,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

