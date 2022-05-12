Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FFBW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Planning grew its position in FFBW by 111.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FFBW alerts:

FFBW stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. FFBW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.