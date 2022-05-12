StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNEX stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

