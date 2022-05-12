Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.51 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

