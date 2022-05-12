Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

