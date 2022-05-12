Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,286 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

