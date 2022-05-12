Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Acquires $102,937.38 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MKL stock opened at $1,283.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,411.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,307.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.