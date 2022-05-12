Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $29,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,165,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 497,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 207,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ARI opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

