Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

