Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,676 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NYSE:GIL opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

