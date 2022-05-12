Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 759 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 81.71% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.