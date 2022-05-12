Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.