Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.93.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
