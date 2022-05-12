Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

