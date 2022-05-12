Texas Permanent School Fund Has $766,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FIZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

FIZZ opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.92.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

