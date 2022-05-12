Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $602,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

