47,036 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Cars.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CARS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.54 million, a P/E ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

