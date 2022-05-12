Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Bumble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Bumble stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

