Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 143,727 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 147,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.