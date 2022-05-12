JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,811,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after buying an additional 1,577,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

