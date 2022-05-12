Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.