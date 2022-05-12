Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of RPT Realty worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 133,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPT opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

