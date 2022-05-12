Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vontier were worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

