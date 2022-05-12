Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,818 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $42.99 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

