Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

