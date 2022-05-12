Bank of America Corp DE Has $31.31 Million Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 429,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.55% of Infinera worth $31,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 44.2% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

