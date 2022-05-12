Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.04

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 3332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

