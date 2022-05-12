Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.41 and a 200 day moving average of $308.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

