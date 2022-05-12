Puzo Michael J Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day moving average is $308.72. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

