First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,375 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RLGY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

