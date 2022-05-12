Swiss National Bank Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

