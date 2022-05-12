Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eXp World were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $220,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,942 shares of company stock worth $5,005,941 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

