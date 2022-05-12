Swiss National Bank Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Banner worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Banner by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

