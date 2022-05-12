Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Banner by 2,109.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Banner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

