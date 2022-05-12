ProShare Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banner by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.