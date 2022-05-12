Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,647 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Banner by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Banner by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Banner by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BANR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

