Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,104 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $25,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lantheus by 27.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,831. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

