Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $325.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.51 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

