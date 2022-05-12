First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Humana by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock opened at $431.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.53. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

