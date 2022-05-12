Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter.

CCEP opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

