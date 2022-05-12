Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.