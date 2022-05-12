Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,058 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

