American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,946 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

