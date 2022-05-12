JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of -131.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

