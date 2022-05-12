First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,959 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after buying an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805,490 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

