Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.21) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

PHG stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

