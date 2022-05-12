iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after buying an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31,328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.12 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

