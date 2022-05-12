Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in YETI by 2.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

