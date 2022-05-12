First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,541,000 after purchasing an additional 647,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 326,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

