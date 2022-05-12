Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,695 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,341,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,504,000 after buying an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

