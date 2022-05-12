Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $314.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $314.26 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

